Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Trims Stock Position in Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC cut its holdings in Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX – Get Rating) by 7.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 97,893 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,776 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Roblox were worth $3,508,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of RBLX. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Roblox by 161.0% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 11,580,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $380,538,000 after purchasing an additional 7,143,300 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Roblox by 2,473.0% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,586,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $216,444,000 after purchasing an additional 6,330,861 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its stake in Roblox by 41.4% in the 3rd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 20,906,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $749,306,000 after purchasing an additional 6,123,973 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Roblox by 39.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,084,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $743,762,000 after purchasing an additional 4,546,253 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its stake in Roblox by 1,270.2% in the 2nd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 4,549,419 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,494,000 after purchasing an additional 4,217,398 shares in the last quarter. 72.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on RBLX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Roblox from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $53.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Roblox from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. BTIG Research upped their target price on shares of Roblox from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Roblox in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Roblox from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.42.

In other news, insider Craig Donato sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.48, for a total transaction of $74,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,150,491 shares in the company, valued at approximately $43,120,402.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other news, insider Craig Donato sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.48, for a total transaction of $74,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,150,491 shares in the company, valued at approximately $43,120,402.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director Gregory Baszucki sold 8,334 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.13, for a total value of $317,775.42. Following the transaction, the director now owns 9,905,269 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $377,687,906.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 619,378 shares of company stock valued at $23,576,761 in the last three months. 28.22% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of RBLX opened at $39.94 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.24. Roblox Co. has a 1 year low of $21.65 and a 1 year high of $53.88. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.36.

Roblox (NYSE:RBLX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 15th. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.55) by $0.07. Roblox had a negative net margin of 41.54% and a negative return on equity of 200.01%. The business had revenue of $899.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $884.71 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.25) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 17.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Roblox Co. will post -1.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Roblox Corporation develops and operates an online entertainment platform. The company offers Roblox Studio, a free toolset that allows developers and creators to build, publish, and operate 3D experiences, and other content; Roblox Client, an application that allows users to explore 3D digital world; Roblox Education for learning experiences; and Roblox Cloud, which provides services and infrastructure that power the human co-experience platform.

