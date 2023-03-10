Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN) Stock Holdings Decreased by Commonwealth Equity Services LLC

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC reduced its position in Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN – Get Rating) by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 55,968 shares of the casino operator’s stock after selling 3,467 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Wynn Resorts were worth $3,527,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL increased its position in shares of Wynn Resorts by 0.5% in the third quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 41,390 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $2,609,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC increased its position in shares of Wynn Resorts by 1.4% in the third quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 50,850 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $3,205,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. LMR Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of Wynn Resorts in the third quarter worth approximately $4,721,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new position in Wynn Resorts during the third quarter valued at approximately $3,590,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in Wynn Resorts during the third quarter valued at approximately $17,831,000. 70.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wynn Resorts Stock Down 3.4 %

WYNN opened at $109.63 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $102.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $81.26. Wynn Resorts, Limited has a twelve month low of $50.20 and a twelve month high of $116.50.

Wynn Resorts ( NASDAQ:WYNN Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The casino operator reported ($1.23) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.17) by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $1 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $955.88 million. The business’s revenue was down 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($1.37) earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Wynn Resorts, Limited will post 0.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Craig Scott Billings sold 10,310 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.35, for a total transaction of $1,055,228.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 266,206 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,246,184.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Wynn Resorts news, CEO Craig Scott Billings sold 10,310 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.35, for a total transaction of $1,055,228.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 266,206 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,246,184.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Ellen F. Whittemore sold 10,383 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.48, for a total transaction of $1,136,730.84. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 71,342 shares in the company, valued at $7,810,522.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 24,693 shares of company stock worth $2,624,279 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on WYNN shares. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Wynn Resorts from $97.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Wynn Resorts from $85.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Wynn Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Wynn Resorts from $106.00 to $128.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Wynn Resorts from $83.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $104.90.

Wynn Resorts Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the design, development, and operation of destination casino resorts. It operates through the following segments: Wynn Palace, Wynn Macau, Las Vegas Operations, Wynn Interactive and Encore Boston Harbor. The company was founded by Stephen Alan Wynn, Elaine P.

