Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Boosts Position in Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF (NYSEARCA:RODM)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF (NYSEARCA:RODM – Get Rating) by 29.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 163,333 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 37,508 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC owned 0.29% of Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF worth $3,550,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of RODM. Heritage Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Empirical Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF by 25.2% during the 3rd quarter. Empirical Asset Management LLC now owns 42,573 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $926,000 after purchasing an additional 8,578 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its holdings in shares of Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 51,800 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,126,000 after purchasing an additional 690 shares in the last quarter. Sowa Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Sowa Financial Group Inc. now owns 141,969 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,534,000 after purchasing an additional 2,850 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC now owns 17,238 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $375,000 after purchasing an additional 857 shares in the last quarter.

Get Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF alerts:

Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA RODM opened at $25.78 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $26.06 and a 200 day moving average of $24.59. Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets has a one year low of $21.20 and a one year high of $29.63.

Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF Profile

Direct Markets Holdings Corp., formerly Rodman & Renshaw Capital Group, Inc, is a holding company. Through its subsidiaries, it is engaged in the investment banking business. The Company’s principal operating subsidiary is Rodman & Renshaw, LLC (R&R). It is an investment bank, which provides corporate finance, strategic advisory and related services to public and private companies across multiple sectors and regions.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RODM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF (NYSEARCA:RODM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.