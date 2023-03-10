Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Buys 120 Shares of iShares U.S. Industrials ETF (BATS:IYJ)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in iShares U.S. Industrials ETF (BATS:IYJ – Get Rating) by 0.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 41,400 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 120 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Industrials ETF were worth $3,468,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IYJ. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Industrials ETF by 9.3% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 8,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $847,000 after buying an additional 686 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Industrials ETF by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 52,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,626,000 after buying an additional 679 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Industrials ETF by 147.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 78,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,272,000 after buying an additional 46,686 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Industrials ETF by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 57,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,021,000 after purchasing an additional 2,368 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Industrials ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $1,434,000.

iShares U.S. Industrials ETF Stock Down 1.5 %

IYJ stock opened at $99.60 on Friday. iShares U.S. Industrials ETF has a 52 week low of $123.05 and a 52 week high of $158.32. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $100.85 and its 200 day moving average is $96.20.

iShares U.S. Industrials ETF Profile

iShares U.S. Industrials ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Industrial Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Industrials Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the industrials sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in the industry groups, such as construction and materials, aerospace and defense, general industrials, electronic and electrical equipment, industrial engineering, industrial transportation and support services.

