Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Increases Stake in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 30,985 shares of the game software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 434 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Electronic Arts were worth $3,585,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EA. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Electronic Arts during the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Electronic Arts during the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. MCF Advisors LLC increased its position in Electronic Arts by 2,500.0% during the third quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 260 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. Neo Ivy Capital Management increased its position in Electronic Arts by 70.1% during the second quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 262 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the period. Finally, Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in Electronic Arts during the third quarter worth approximately $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.46% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

EA has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wedbush cut their price target on Electronic Arts from $164.00 to $139.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Electronic Arts from $154.00 to $132.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Electronic Arts from $140.00 to $130.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Citigroup dropped their target price on Electronic Arts from $147.00 to $131.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Benchmark dropped their target price on Electronic Arts from $188.00 to $150.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Electronic Arts currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $135.54.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Electronic Arts Stock Performance

In other Electronic Arts news, CEO Andrew Wilson sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.84, for a total transaction of $604,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 85,274 shares in the company, valued at $10,304,510.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other news, CEO Andrew Wilson sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.84, for a total value of $604,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 85,274 shares in the company, valued at $10,304,510.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, insider Vijayanthimala Singh sold 800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.78, for a total value of $93,424.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 25,355 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,960,956.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 13,100 shares of company stock worth $1,626,881 over the last three months. 0.37% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NASDAQ EA opened at $110.46 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $118.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $122.77. Electronic Arts Inc. has a twelve month low of $109.24 and a twelve month high of $142.79. The company has a market capitalization of $30.50 billion, a PE ratio of 29.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.36 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The game software company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.62 by ($1.89). The firm had revenue of $2.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.50 billion. Electronic Arts had a return on equity of 14.38% and a net margin of 14.08%. The business’s revenue was down 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.80 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Electronic Arts Inc. will post 4.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Electronic Arts Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.69%. Electronic Arts’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.49%.

Electronic Arts Profile

Electronic Arts, Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. The company develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Anthem, Need for Speed, and Plants v.

Featured Stories

