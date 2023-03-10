Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lowered its stake in shares of Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB – Get Rating) by 3.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 78,364 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,859 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Campbell Soup were worth $3,692,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Old North State Trust LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Campbell Soup in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Campbell Soup by 121.5% in the third quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 294 shares during the last quarter. Exos TFP Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Campbell Soup in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its position in shares of Campbell Soup by 149.8% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 358 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Campbell Soup in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.39% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Adam G. Ciongoli sold 37,354 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.86, for a total value of $2,123,948.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 99,385 shares in the company, valued at $5,651,031.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 21.05% of the company’s stock.

Campbell Soup Price Performance

Campbell Soup stock opened at $52.33 on Friday. Campbell Soup has a 52-week low of $41.72 and a 52-week high of $57.78. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $52.93 and a 200-day moving average of $51.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.90, a PEG ratio of 5.14 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15.

Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 8th. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.06. Campbell Soup had a net margin of 8.91% and a return on equity of 26.43%. The company had revenue of $2.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.43 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.69 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Campbell Soup will post 2.99 EPS for the current year.

Campbell Soup Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 6th will be paid a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 5th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.83%. Campbell Soup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.27%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CPB has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of Campbell Soup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Campbell Soup from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of Campbell Soup to $53.00 in a research report on Monday, December 12th. BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of Campbell Soup in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $48.00 price target for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $50.00 price target on shares of Campbell Soup in a research report on Thursday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Campbell Soup has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.33.

Campbell Soup Profile

(Get Rating)

Campbell Soup Co engages in the business of manufacturing and marketing food and beverage products. It operates under the Meals and Beverages, and Snacks segments. The Meals and Beverages segment includes soup, meals, and beverage products in retail and foodservice. The Snacks segment offers cookies, crackers, bakery, and frozen products.

