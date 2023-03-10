Cousins Properties Incorporated (NYSE:CUZ) Shares Bought by AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Cousins Properties Incorporated (NYSE:CUZ – Get Rating) by 89.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,777 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,750 shares during the quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Cousins Properties were worth $532,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CUZ. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its stake in shares of Cousins Properties by 44.0% in the 3rd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 34,899 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $815,000 after purchasing an additional 10,671 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its stake in Cousins Properties by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 453,829 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $10,597,000 after buying an additional 20,884 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC grew its stake in Cousins Properties by 10.7% during the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,658,461 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $38,725,000 after buying an additional 160,507 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its position in Cousins Properties by 14.3% during the 3rd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 162,221 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,787,000 after acquiring an additional 20,314 shares during the period. Finally, Keybank National Association OH acquired a new stake in shares of Cousins Properties in the second quarter valued at $293,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.15% of the company’s stock.

Get Cousins Properties alerts:

Insider Transactions at Cousins Properties

In other Cousins Properties news, EVP John S. Mccoll sold 36,975 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.93, for a total transaction of $921,786.75. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 30,814 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $768,193.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.86% of the company’s stock.

Cousins Properties Stock Performance

Cousins Properties Announces Dividend

Cousins Properties stock opened at $23.82 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The company has a market capitalization of $3.61 billion, a PE ratio of 21.46, a P/E/G ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.12. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.31. Cousins Properties Incorporated has a twelve month low of $21.72 and a twelve month high of $41.69.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 13th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 4th were paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.37%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 3rd. Cousins Properties’s payout ratio is currently 115.32%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CUZ has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Mizuho downgraded Cousins Properties from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $29.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. StockNews.com upgraded Cousins Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on Cousins Properties to $28.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Barclays dropped their price target on Cousins Properties from $43.00 to $36.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Cousins Properties to $29.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.25.

Cousins Properties Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Cousins Properties, Inc engages in the development, acquisition, leasing and management of real estate assets. It invests in urban office towers located in Sunbelt markets. The company was founded by Thomas G. Cousins in 1958 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CUZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cousins Properties Incorporated (NYSE:CUZ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Cousins Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cousins Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.