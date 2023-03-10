AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Invests $470,000 in Piper Sandler Companies (NYSE:PIPR)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Piper Sandler Companies (NYSE:PIPR – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 4,487 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $470,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Piper Sandler Companies by 29.8% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $253,000 after purchasing an additional 442 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in shares of Piper Sandler Companies by 1.5% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 28,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,741,000 after purchasing an additional 416 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of Piper Sandler Companies by 15.8% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 15,413 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,023,000 after purchasing an additional 2,101 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Piper Sandler Companies by 5.3% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $383,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its stake in shares of Piper Sandler Companies by 7.3% in the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 11,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,518,000 after purchasing an additional 787 shares during the last quarter. 64.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Piper Sandler Companies alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JMP Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Piper Sandler Companies from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Northland Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Piper Sandler Companies from $135.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Piper Sandler Companies from $153.00 to $172.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $161.00.

Piper Sandler Companies Stock Performance

Shares of PIPR opened at $133.26 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.50 and a beta of 1.40. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $144.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $131.90. Piper Sandler Companies has a 12 month low of $102.60 and a 12 month high of $162.20.

Piper Sandler Companies (NYSE:PIPR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 3rd. The company reported $3.33 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.21 by $1.12. The business had revenue of $390.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $348.26 million. Piper Sandler Companies had a net margin of 7.74% and a return on equity of 16.84%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 39.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $7.84 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Piper Sandler Companies will post 11.53 EPS for the current year.

Piper Sandler Companies Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 3rd will be given a dividend of $1.85 per share. This represents a $7.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 2nd. This is a boost from Piper Sandler Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. Piper Sandler Companies’s dividend payout ratio is 36.92%.

Insider Transactions at Piper Sandler Companies

In other news, insider Jonathan J. Doyle sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.75, for a total transaction of $758,750.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 222,253 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,726,892.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders have sold 15,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,185,750 in the last 90 days. 3.32% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Piper Sandler Companies Profile

(Get Rating)

Piper Sandler Cos. engages in the provision of investment banking and institutional securities services. It offers financial advisory services, equity and debt capital markets products, public finance services, equity research and institutional brokerage, fixed income services, and private equity strategies.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PIPR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Piper Sandler Companies (NYSE:PIPR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Piper Sandler Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Piper Sandler Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.