AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Makes New $521,000 Investment in Oxford Industries, Inc. (NYSE:OXM)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Oxford Industries, Inc. (NYSE:OXM – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 5,800 shares of the textile maker’s stock, valued at approximately $521,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Oxford Industries by 57.7% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 175,121 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $15,722,000 after buying an additional 64,100 shares during the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Oxford Industries during the third quarter worth $495,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Oxford Industries by 36.4% in the third quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 115,598 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $10,378,000 after buying an additional 30,836 shares during the period. Boothbay Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in Oxford Industries in the third quarter valued at $1,034,000. Finally, Ergoteles LLC bought a new stake in Oxford Industries in the third quarter valued at $816,000. 92.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. CL King upped their price objective on shares of Oxford Industries from $137.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Oxford Industries from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. Telsey Advisory Group increased their target price on shares of Oxford Industries from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 8th. StockNews.com raised shares of Oxford Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Oxford Industries from $105.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $127.67.

Insider Activity at Oxford Industries

Oxford Industries Stock Down 1.8 %

In related news, Director Dennis M. Love sold 550 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.01, for a total value of $51,705.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,992 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,691,427.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In related news, Director Dennis M. Love sold 550 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.01, for a total value of $51,705.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,992 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,691,427.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Dennis M. Love sold 523 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.70, for a total transaction of $50,574.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,542 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,793,011.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 3,855 shares of company stock valued at $397,060 in the last three months. 5.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE:OXM opened at $113.22 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.79 billion, a PE ratio of 11.72 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a 50-day moving average of $111.50 and a 200 day moving average of $103.53. Oxford Industries, Inc. has a 1-year low of $77.81 and a 1-year high of $123.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 0.55.

Oxford Industries (NYSE:OXM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 7th. The textile maker reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $313.03 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $303.38 million. Oxford Industries had a net margin of 11.97% and a return on equity of 32.35%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Oxford Industries, Inc. will post 10.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Oxford Industries

Oxford Industries, Inc engages in the design, sourcing, marketing, and distribution of apparel products. Its brands include Tommy Bahama, Lilly Pulitzer, Southern Tide, and licensed brands of tailored clothing and golf apparel. The company was founded by John Hicks Lanier and Sartain Lanier in 1942 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

Featured Articles

