AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Trims Position in FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE:FCN)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC decreased its position in shares of FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE:FCN – Get Rating) by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 2,975 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 231 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in FTI Consulting were worth $493,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of FCN. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new position in FTI Consulting during the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its position in FTI Consulting by 653.6% during the third quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 211 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its position in FTI Consulting by 103.5% during the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 230 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in FTI Consulting by 88.8% during the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 253 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in FTI Consulting by 42.9% during the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 263 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the last quarter.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of FTI Consulting in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $167.00 price target for the company.

FTI Consulting Price Performance

FTI Consulting stock opened at $179.94 on Friday. FTI Consulting, Inc. has a 52-week low of $140.09 and a 52-week high of $190.43. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $166.02 and a 200-day moving average of $165.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.39 and a beta of 0.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

FTI Consulting (NYSE:FCN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The business services provider reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.19. FTI Consulting had a net margin of 7.78% and a return on equity of 14.73%. The company had revenue of $774.43 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $738.82 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.13 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that FTI Consulting, Inc. will post 7.39 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at FTI Consulting

In other news, CEO Steven Henry Gunby sold 14,576 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.03, for a total value of $2,696,997.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 514,481 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $95,194,419.43. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, General Counsel Curtis P. Lu sold 2,511 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.73, for a total value of $458,835.03. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 28,884 shares in the company, valued at $5,277,973.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Steven Henry Gunby sold 14,576 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.03, for a total transaction of $2,696,997.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 514,481 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $95,194,419.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 29,930 shares of company stock valued at $5,496,833 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 3.46% of the company’s stock.

FTI Consulting Company Profile

FTI Consulting, Inc engages in the provision of financial, legal, operational, political and regulatory, reputational and transactional advisory services. It operates through the following segments: Corporate Finance and Restructuring, Forensic and Litigation Consulting, Economic Consulting, Technology, and Strategic Communications.

