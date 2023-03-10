Rogers Communications Inc. (NYSE:RCI) Shares Sold by AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Rogers Communications Inc. (NYSE:RCI – Get Rating) (TSE:RCI.B) by 49.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,374 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 13,187 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Rogers Communications were worth $515,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of RCI. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Rogers Communications by 19.1% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,914,046 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $379,225,000 after buying an additional 1,271,206 shares during the period. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. increased its position in shares of Rogers Communications by 47.0% in the third quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. now owns 2,608,181 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $100,479,000 after buying an additional 833,695 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its position in Rogers Communications by 342.5% during the 3rd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 1,025,906 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $39,467,000 after purchasing an additional 794,069 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC increased its position in Rogers Communications by 120.0% during the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 1,130,111 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $54,132,000 after purchasing an additional 616,516 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia boosted its stake in Rogers Communications by 8.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 7,046,637 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $337,807,000 after buying an additional 568,343 shares during the last quarter. 45.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Rogers Communications alerts:

Rogers Communications Stock Performance

RCI opened at $44.19 on Friday. Rogers Communications Inc. has a 52-week low of $36.23 and a 52-week high of $64.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.31 billion, a PE ratio of 17.75, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.96, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a current ratio of 2.02. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $48.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $44.39.

Rogers Communications Increases Dividend

Rogers Communications ( NYSE:RCI Get Rating ) (TSE:RCI.B) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.06. Rogers Communications had a return on equity of 18.14% and a net margin of 10.90%. The firm had revenue of $3.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.08 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Rogers Communications Inc. will post 3.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 10th will be given a $0.368 dividend. This is an increase from Rogers Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 9th. This represents a $1.47 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.33%. Rogers Communications’s dividend payout ratio is presently 59.84%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Rogers Communications from C$68.00 to C$69.00 in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Scotiabank boosted their target price on Rogers Communications from C$71.00 to C$74.75 in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. UBS Group raised Rogers Communications from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th. TheStreet raised Rogers Communications from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Finally, Desjardins reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Rogers Communications in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $74.31.

Rogers Communications Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Rogers Communications Inc operates as a communications and media company in Canada. It operates through three segments: Wireless, Cable, and Media. The company offers mobile Internet access, wireless voice and enhanced voice, device and accessory financing, wireless home phone, device protection, e-mail, global voice and data roaming, bridging landline, machine-to-machine and Internet of Things solutions, and advanced wireless solutions for businesses, as well as device delivery services; and postpaid and prepaid services under the Rogers, Fido, and chatr brands to approximately 11.3 million subscribers.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Rogers Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rogers Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.