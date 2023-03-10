Mattel (NASDAQ:MAT) Given Buy Rating at DA Davidson

DA Davidson reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Mattel (NASDAQ:MAT – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. DA Davidson currently has a $23.00 price target on the stock.

MAT has been the subject of several other research reports. TheStreet cut shares of Mattel from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Mattel from $29.00 to $26.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of Mattel from $26.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Friday, February 10th. UBS Group reduced their price target on Mattel from $33.00 to $25.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, Roth Capital reiterated a buy rating on shares of Mattel in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $24.33.

Get Mattel alerts:

Mattel Price Performance

Shares of MAT opened at $17.15 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.10 billion, a PE ratio of 15.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 2.30 and a quick ratio of 1.54. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $19.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.26. Mattel has a 1-year low of $16.21 and a 1-year high of $26.99.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Mattel ( NASDAQ:MAT Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by ($0.11). Mattel had a return on equity of 24.47% and a net margin of 7.25%. The firm had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.68 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.53 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 21.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Mattel will post 1.15 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MAT. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. increased its holdings in Mattel by 32.8% in the 4th quarter. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. now owns 44,196,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $788,465,000 after purchasing an additional 10,908,773 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Mattel during the 4th quarter worth about $60,820,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Mattel by 18.6% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 13,823,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $308,690,000 after acquiring an additional 2,170,439 shares in the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC purchased a new position in Mattel during the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,094,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Mattel by 619.2% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,687,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,112,000 after acquiring an additional 1,453,200 shares in the last quarter. 96.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Mattel

(Get Rating)

Mattel, Inc engages in the ownership of children’s and family entertainment franchises. It operates through the following segments: North America, International, and American Girl. The North America and International segments focus on marketing and selling toys and consumer products. The American Girl segment includes marketing, retailing, and publishing dedicated to its mission to help girls grow up with confidence and character.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Mattel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mattel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.