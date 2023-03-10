NWF Group (LON:NWF) Given Hold Rating at Shore Capital

Shore Capital reiterated their hold rating on shares of NWF Group (LON:NWF – Get Rating) in a research report released on Thursday, MarketBeat.com reports.

NWF Group Price Performance

Shares of LON:NWF opened at GBX 267.86 ($3.22) on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 238.18 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 250.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.44, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The firm has a market capitalization of £132.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 743.24 and a beta of 0.29. NWF Group has a one year low of GBX 188 ($2.26) and a one year high of GBX 288 ($3.46).

NWF Group Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 16th will be given a dividend of GBX 1 ($0.01) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 16th. This represents a yield of 0.43%. NWF Group’s payout ratio is 1,891.89%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

NWF Group Company Profile

In other news, insider Rob Andrew sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 232 ($2.79), for a total transaction of £27,840 ($33,477.63). Corporate insiders own 32.86% of the company’s stock.

NWF Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the sale and distribution of fuel oils in the United Kingdom. It operates through Fuels, Food, and Feeds segments. The Fuels segment sells domestic heating, industrial, and road fuels. This segment owns and operates through a network of 25 depots.

