Medical Properties Trust, Inc. Expected to Post Q1 2023 Earnings of $0.37 Per Share (NYSE:MPW)

Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group dropped their Q1 2023 EPS estimates for shares of Medical Properties Trust in a research report issued on Wednesday, March 8th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Petersen now expects that the real estate investment trust will earn $0.37 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.44. The consensus estimate for Medical Properties Trust’s current full-year earnings is $1.63 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Medical Properties Trust’s Q2 2023 earnings at $0.37 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.40 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.40 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $1.55 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $1.61 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $1.55 EPS.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on MPW. KeyCorp lowered their price target on shares of Medical Properties Trust from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 19th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Medical Properties Trust from $17.00 to $14.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 27th. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Medical Properties Trust from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Bank of America upgraded shares of Medical Properties Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $13.00 to $16.00 in a report on Monday, November 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of Medical Properties Trust from $20.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $15.36.

NYSE:MPW opened at $9.58 on Friday. Medical Properties Trust has a fifty-two week low of $9.51 and a fifty-two week high of $21.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.39, a P/E/G ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a current ratio of 1.92. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.27.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 16th will be given a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 12.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 15th. Medical Properties Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 77.33%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new position in Medical Properties Trust during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new position in Medical Properties Trust during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. CNB Bank purchased a new position in Medical Properties Trust during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC purchased a new position in Medical Properties Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP raised its position in Medical Properties Trust by 69.9% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,528 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 1,040 shares during the last quarter. 80.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Medical Properties Trust, Inc is a self-advised real estate investment trust, engages in the investment, acquisition, and development of net-leased healthcare facilities. Its property portfolio includes rehabilitation hospitals, long-term acute care hospitals, ambulatory surgery centers, hospitals for women and children, regional and community hospitals, medical office buildings, and other single-discipline facilities.

