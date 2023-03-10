Pool (NASDAQ:POOL) Now Covered by Analysts at Oppenheimer

Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Pool (NASDAQ:POOL – Get Rating) in a research note released on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm issued an outperform rating on the specialty retailer’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Pool from $345.00 to $387.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Pool from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Monday, February 13th. StockNews.com upgraded Pool from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Pool from $368.00 to $404.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Pool from a buy rating to a hold rating and lifted their price target for the company from $355.00 to $360.00 in a research report on Monday, February 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $389.40.

POOL opened at $349.04 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.73, a P/E/G ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 0.93. Pool has a 12 month low of $278.10 and a 12 month high of $488.75. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $358.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $335.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 2.99 and a quick ratio of 0.63.

Pool ( NASDAQ:POOL Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The specialty retailer reported $1.79 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.00 by ($0.21). The business had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.14 billion. Pool had a net margin of 12.11% and a return on equity of 61.70%. The business’s revenue was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.30 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Pool will post 16.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be paid a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 14th. Pool’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.46%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pool in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Pool by 226.5% in the second quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 111 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new stake in Pool in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in Pool during the third quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Spire Wealth Management lifted its holdings in Pool by 191.5% during the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 137 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.15% of the company’s stock.

Pool Corp. engages in the wholesale distribution of swimming pool supplies, equipment, and related leisure products. It also offers non-discretionary pool maintenance products such as chemicals and replacement parts, discretionary products like packaged pool kits, whole goods, irrigation, and landscape products, including a complete line of commercial and residential irrigation products and parts, power equipment for the professional landscape market, specialty products such as outdoor lighting, grills, and outdoor kitchen components, and golf irrigation and water management products.

