Bionomics (NASDAQ:BNOX) Given Neutral Rating at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reiterated their neutral rating on shares of Bionomics (NASDAQ:BNOX – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports.
BNOX has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Loop Capital raised their price objective on Bionomics from $10.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday. Evercore ISI restated an in-line rating and issued a $6.00 price target (down previously from $17.00) on shares of Bionomics in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th.
Bionomics Trading Down 26.2 %
Shares of BNOX stock opened at $3.43 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $3.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.19. Bionomics has a 12 month low of $2.49 and a 12 month high of $10.90.
About Bionomics
Bionomics Limited, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops novel drug candidates for the treatment of central nervous system disorders and cancers. The company's lead drug candidate includes BNC210, a negative allosteric modulator of the a7 nicotinic acetylcholine receptor, which is in phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of social anxiety disorder and phase 2b to treat post-traumatic stress disorder.
