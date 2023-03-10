Bionomics (NASDAQ:BNOX) Given Neutral Rating at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reiterated their neutral rating on shares of Bionomics (NASDAQ:BNOX – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports.

BNOX has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Loop Capital raised their price objective on Bionomics from $10.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday. Evercore ISI restated an in-line rating and issued a $6.00 price target (down previously from $17.00) on shares of Bionomics in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th.

Bionomics Trading Down 26.2 %

Shares of BNOX stock opened at $3.43 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $3.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.19. Bionomics has a 12 month low of $2.49 and a 12 month high of $10.90.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Bionomics

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Bionomics stock. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Bionomics Limited ( NASDAQ:BNOX Get Rating ) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 128,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $595,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. owned about 1.57% of Bionomics at the end of the most recent reporting period. 2.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Rating)

Bionomics Limited, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops novel drug candidates for the treatment of central nervous system disorders and cancers. The company's lead drug candidate includes BNC210, a negative allosteric modulator of the a7 nicotinic acetylcholine receptor, which is in phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of social anxiety disorder and phase 2b to treat post-traumatic stress disorder.

Further Reading

