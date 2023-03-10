Worldline SA (OTCMKTS:WRDLY) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Worldline SA (OTCMKTS:WRDLY – Get Rating) has earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seven brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $51.25.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on WRDLY shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Worldline from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Morgan Stanley raised Worldline from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Finally, New Street Research started coverage on Worldline in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a €63.00 ($67.02) target price for the company.

Worldline Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of Worldline stock opened at $21.21 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $21.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.61. Worldline has a 12-month low of $16.59 and a 12-month high of $24.74.

Worldline Company Profile

Worldline SA is engaged in the provision of payment and transactional services. The firm serves the retails and merchants, financial institutions, manufacturing, transport, and public sectors. It operates through the following segments: Merchant Services, Financial Services, and Mobility and e-Transactional Services.

