Proximus PLC (OTCMKTS:BGAOY) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Proximus PLC (OTCMKTS:BGAOY – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the ten research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $12.40.

BGAOY has been the topic of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Proximus from €13.70 ($14.57) to €12.50 ($13.30) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. Oddo Bhf upgraded Proximus from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a €16.00 ($17.02) price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. UBS Group downgraded Proximus from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. HSBC raised Proximus from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Proximus from €14.00 ($14.89) to €10.50 ($11.17) and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 16th.

Proximus Stock Performance

Shares of BGAOY opened at $1.73 on Friday. Proximus has a 12-month low of $1.71 and a 12-month high of $3.91. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $1.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.03.

Proximus Company Profile

Proximus SA engages in the provision of telecommunication services. It operates its business through the following segments: Consumer Business Unit (CBU); Enterprise Business Unit (EBU); Technology Unit (TEC); Wholesale Unit (WU); International Carrier Services (ICS); and Staff and Support (S&S). The CBU segment sells voice products and services, internet and television, both on fixed mobile networks.

