Informa (LON:INF) Rating Reiterated by Shore Capital

Several other equities analysts have also commented on INF. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Informa from GBX 640 ($7.70) to GBX 650 ($7.82) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a hold rating and issued a GBX 600 ($7.22) target price on shares of Informa in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Beaufort Securities reissued a buy rating and set a GBX 750 ($9.02) price target on shares of Informa in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Numis Securities raised their price objective on Informa from GBX 650 ($7.82) to GBX 750 ($9.02) and gave the stock an add rating in a report on Thursday, January 19th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on Informa from GBX 725 ($8.72) to GBX 765 ($9.20) and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, January 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Informa has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of GBX 712.86 ($8.57).

Shares of INF opened at GBX 687.40 ($8.27) on Thursday. Informa has a fifty-two week low of GBX 498.80 ($6.00) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 707.60 ($8.51). The company has a market capitalization of £9.69 billion, a PE ratio of 4,646.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.10. The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 663.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 603.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.30, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 1.72.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be issued a GBX 6.80 ($0.08) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 1st. This represents a yield of 1%. This is a positive change from Informa’s previous dividend of $3.00. Informa’s payout ratio is currently 4,000.00%.

Informa plc operates as an intelligence, events, and scholarly research company worldwide. It operates through five divisions: Informa Connect, Informa Intelligence, Informa Markets, Informa Tech, and Taylor & Francis. The Informa Connect division delivers specialist content and live experiences through in-person and virtual events, and digital platforms and services that enables businesses and professionals to meet, connect, learn, and share knowledge.

