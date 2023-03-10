Q1 2023 EPS Estimates for Nexstar Media Group, Inc. Cut by Barrington Research (NASDAQ:NXST)

Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Barrington Research cut their Q1 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Nexstar Media Group in a report released on Tuesday, March 7th. Barrington Research analyst J. Goss now expects that the company will post earnings of $2.13 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $2.52. Barrington Research currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $235.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Nexstar Media Group’s current full-year earnings is $14.86 per share. Barrington Research also issued estimates for Nexstar Media Group’s Q2 2023 earnings at $1.86 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $2.67 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $5.01 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $11.60 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $27.75 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $18.40 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on NXST. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $230.00 price target on shares of Nexstar Media Group in a report on Monday, February 27th. StockNews.com cut Nexstar Media Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $222.00.

Nexstar Media Group Stock Performance

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Nexstar Media Group

NASDAQ NXST opened at $162.51 on Friday. Nexstar Media Group has a fifty-two week low of $151.01 and a fifty-two week high of $217.76. The stock has a market cap of $5.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.51. The business has a fifty day moving average of $190.23 and a 200-day moving average of $183.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Nexstar Media Group during the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. purchased a new stake in Nexstar Media Group during the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Nexstar Media Group during the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Column Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Nexstar Media Group by 55.4% during the fourth quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the period. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Nexstar Media Group during the second quarter valued at about $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.48% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Nexstar Media Group

In related news, COO Thomas Carter sold 1,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.92, for a total value of $256,088.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 80,052 shares in the company, valued at $14,643,111.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, COO Thomas Carter sold 1,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.92, for a total value of $256,088.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 80,052 shares in the company, valued at $14,643,111.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Charles Thomas Mcmillen sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.05, for a total value of $170,050.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $850,250. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 4,900 shares of company stock worth $865,763. 5.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Nexstar Media Group Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 24th. Investors of record on Friday, February 10th were paid a $1.35 dividend. This is a positive change from Nexstar Media Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.32%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 9th. Nexstar Media Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.36%.

About Nexstar Media Group

Nexstar Media Group, Inc is a television broadcasting and digital media company, which engages in the acquisition, development, and operation of television stations and interactive community websites and digital media services. The firm offers services free over-the-air programming which includes programs produced by networks with which the stations are affiliated, programs that the stations produce, and first-run and rerun syndicated programs that the stations acquire.

