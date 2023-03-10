SentinelOne, Inc. (NYSE:S) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

SentinelOne, Inc. (NYSE:S – Get Rating) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty-seven analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $22.08.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on S. Redburn Partners began coverage on SentinelOne in a report on Thursday, December 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock. BTIG Research decreased their price objective on SentinelOne from $25.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on SentinelOne in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $17.00 price objective on the stock. Scotiabank began coverage on SentinelOne in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $13.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Bank of America lowered SentinelOne from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $28.00 to $16.00 in a report on Thursday, January 12th.

In related news, CAO Robin Tomasello sold 1,744 shares of SentinelOne stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.57, for a total transaction of $28,898.08. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 162,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,694,248.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other SentinelOne news, CEO Tomer Weingarten sold 400,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.81, for a total value of $6,324,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 259,427 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,101,540.87. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Robin Tomasello sold 1,744 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.57, for a total value of $28,898.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 162,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,694,248.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 821,460 shares of company stock valued at $12,787,357. Company insiders own 7.48% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in S. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of SentinelOne by 6.9% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 27,110,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $632,477,000 after purchasing an additional 1,751,920 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SentinelOne by 4.7% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,585,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $449,480,000 after purchasing an additional 794,439 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in SentinelOne by 9.8% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,044,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,166,000 after acquiring an additional 804,196 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in SentinelOne by 9.0% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 6,826,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,452,000 after acquiring an additional 561,756 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors raised its holdings in SentinelOne by 57.6% during the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 6,378,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $247,088,000 after acquiring an additional 2,331,873 shares in the last quarter. 79.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

S opened at $14.59 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.12 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.22 and a beta of 0.50. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $15.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.04. SentinelOne has a 12-month low of $12.69 and a 12-month high of $42.84.

SentinelOne (NYSE:S – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, December 6th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $115.32 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $111.00 million. SentinelOne had a negative return on equity of 20.34% and a negative net margin of 98.61%. The company’s revenue was up 105.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.25) EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that SentinelOne will post -1.41 earnings per share for the current year.

SentinelOne, Inc operates as a cybersecurity provider in the United States and internationally. The company's Extended Detection and Response (XDR) data stack that fuses together the data, access, control, and integration planes of endpoint protection platform, endpoint detection and response, cloud workload protection platform, and IoT security into a centralized platform.

