EQT (NYSE:EQT) Earns “Outperform” Rating from Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed their outperform rating on shares of EQT (NYSE:EQT – Get Rating) in a research note published on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $50.00 price target on the oil and gas producer’s stock.
A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on EQT. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of EQT from $58.00 to $51.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of EQT from $50.00 to $42.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on EQT from $49.00 to $44.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. TD Securities dropped their target price on EQT from $60.00 to $50.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on EQT in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. They issued an overweight rating and a $41.00 price target on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, EQT currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $53.35.
EQT Trading Down 2.5 %
NYSE EQT opened at $31.34 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $38.87. EQT has a twelve month low of $24.30 and a twelve month high of $51.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company has a market capitalization of $11.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.63 and a beta of 1.18.
EQT Dividend Announcement
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 21st were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 17th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.91%. EQT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 14.60%.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in EQT. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC lifted its position in EQT by 2.9% during the second quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 9,404 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $324,000 after buying an additional 267 shares during the period. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in EQT by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 29,028 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,183,000 after acquiring an additional 271 shares during the period. Veritable L.P. boosted its stake in EQT by 3.9% during the third quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 8,017 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $327,000 after acquiring an additional 301 shares in the last quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in EQT by 1.2% in the second quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 26,366 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $907,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares during the period. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of EQT by 15.6% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,605 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 351 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.60% of the company’s stock.
About EQT
EQT Corp. is a natural gas production company, which engages in the supply, transmission, and distribution of natural gas. The company was founded in 1888 and is headquartered in Pittsburgh, PA.
