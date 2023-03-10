Needham & Company LLC Lowers Trulieve Cannabis (OTCMKTS:TCNNF) Price Target to $12.00

Trulieve Cannabis (OTCMKTS:TCNNF – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by Needham & Company LLC from $14.25 to $12.00 in a research note released on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

TCNNF has been the subject of a number of other reports. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on Trulieve Cannabis from C$54.00 to C$50.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Trulieve Cannabis from C$34.00 to C$25.00 in a report on Thursday. Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their price target on Trulieve Cannabis from $41.00 to $37.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Wedbush started coverage on shares of Trulieve Cannabis in a report on Thursday, December 1st. They issued an outperform rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Craig Hallum dropped their target price on shares of Trulieve Cannabis from $20.00 to $10.00 in a report on Thursday.

OTCMKTS TCNNF opened at $6.10 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $6.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.63. Trulieve Cannabis has a 12 month low of $6.05 and a 12 month high of $22.21.

Trulieve Cannabis Corp. engages in the provision of medical cannabis products and services. It cultivates and produces its products in-house and distributes to its branded stores, as well as directly to patients via home delivery. The company was founded on September 17, 1940 and is headquartered in Quincy, FL.

