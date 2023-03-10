Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY) Downgraded by Jefferies Financial Group to “Underperform”

Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY – Get Rating) from a buy rating to an underperform rating in a research note released on Thursday morning, Marketbeat reports. They currently have $85.00 target price on the specialty retailer’s stock, down from their prior target price of $150.00.

ETSY has been the topic of several other research reports. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Etsy from $125.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. BTIG Research lifted their target price on Etsy from $119.00 to $137.00 in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Etsy from $105.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Citigroup initiated coverage on Etsy in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. They issued a buy rating and a $161.00 price objective for the company. Finally, JMP Securities upped their target price on shares of Etsy from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a market outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $130.67.

Etsy Stock Down 4.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ:ETSY opened at $107.74 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.40, a quick ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.10. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $129.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $117.81. Etsy has a 12-month low of $67.01 and a 12-month high of $151.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.77, a PEG ratio of 5.55 and a beta of 1.99.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Etsy ( NASDAQ:ETSY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The specialty retailer reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.82 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $807.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $752.12 million. Etsy had a negative net margin of 27.06% and a positive return on equity of 1,306.41%. Etsy’s revenue was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.11 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Etsy will post 3.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Etsy news, CFO Rachel C. Glaser sold 19,822 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.54, for a total value of $2,488,453.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 49,143 shares in the company, valued at $6,169,412.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, insider Nicholas Daniel sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.18, for a total value of $135,180.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $447,310.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Rachel C. Glaser sold 19,822 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.54, for a total transaction of $2,488,453.88. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 49,143 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,169,412.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 84,542 shares of company stock worth $10,731,872. Company insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Etsy

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Etsy by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,833,881 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,385,186,000 after purchasing an additional 83,960 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors boosted its stake in Etsy by 13.4% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 3,457,269 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $429,669,000 after buying an additional 409,540 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its holdings in Etsy by 10.2% during the 4th quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 3,008,544 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $360,363,000 after buying an additional 277,650 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Etsy by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,615,778 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $312,756,000 after acquiring an additional 50,060 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors raised its holdings in shares of Etsy by 56.1% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 2,137,886 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $265,696,000 after acquiring an additional 768,350 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.46% of the company’s stock.

Etsy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Etsy, Inc engages in the operation of online marketplace. It offers handmade products such as shoes, clothing, bags, and accessories. It operates through the following segments. Etsy, Reverb, Depop, and Elo7. The company was founded by Haim Schoppik, Robert Kalin, Jared Tarbell, and Christopher Maguires in 2005 and is headquartered in New York, NY.



