SunPower (NASDAQ:SPWR) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Citigroup

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on SPWR. Roth Mkm dropped their price objective on shares of SunPower from $23.00 to $17.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of SunPower from $21.00 to $19.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of SunPower in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. They set a peer perform rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a neutral rating and issued a $15.00 target price on shares of SunPower in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price target on SunPower from $25.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $20.00.

SunPower stock opened at $15.44 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $16.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.17. SunPower has a 52 week low of $12.78 and a 52 week high of $28.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.38, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.87.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Natixis increased its holdings in SunPower by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Natixis now owns 38,884 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $701,000 after buying an additional 19,442 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in shares of SunPower by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 212,391 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,829,000 after acquiring an additional 1,125 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new stake in shares of SunPower during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $88,000. Summit Partners Public Asset Management LLC bought a new position in SunPower during the fourth quarter worth $7,180,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in SunPower by 425.8% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 4,704,981 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $84,831,000 after purchasing an additional 3,810,149 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 36.07% of the company’s stock.

SunPower Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and delivery of solar panels and systems. It operates through the Dev Co and Power Co segments. The Dev Co segment refers to the solar origination and installation revenue stream as sale of solar power systems. The Power Co segment deals with the post system sale and recurring services revenue.

