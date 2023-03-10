Spirax-Sarco Engineering (LON:SPX) Receives “Hold” Rating from Shore Capital

Shore Capital restated their hold rating on shares of Spirax-Sarco Engineering (LON:SPX – Get Rating) in a research note released on Thursday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a neutral rating and set a £124 ($149.11) price target on shares of Spirax-Sarco Engineering in a research note on Monday, February 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of £120.68 ($145.11).

Spirax-Sarco Engineering stock opened at £110.20 ($132.52) on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of £116.19 and a 200-day moving average price of £110.90. Spirax-Sarco Engineering has a 1-year low of GBX 9,008 ($108.32) and a 1-year high of £140.42 ($168.86). The stock has a market capitalization of £8.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3,744.19, a PEG ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.15, a current ratio of 2.56 and a quick ratio of 1.73.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 19th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 20th will be issued a GBX 109.50 ($1.32) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 20th. This is a positive change from Spirax-Sarco Engineering’s previous dividend of $42.50. This represents a dividend yield of 0.92%. Spirax-Sarco Engineering’s dividend payout ratio is currently 4,651.16%.

Spirax-Sarco Engineering plc provides engineered solutions for the users of industrial and commercial steam systems, electrical heating and temperature management systems, and pumps and fluid path technologies. It offers industrial and commercial steam systems, including condensate management, controls, and thermal energy management products and solutions for heating and curing, cleaning and sterilizing, hot water generation, space heating, and humidification; electrical process heating and temperature management solutions, such as industrial heaters and systems, heat tracing, and various component technologies for industrial processes, heaters, and systems; and peristaltic and niche pumps and associated fluid path technologies, including pumps, tubing, and specialty filling systems and products for single-use applications.

