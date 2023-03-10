Q1 2023 EPS Estimates for ThredUp Inc. (NASDAQ:TDUP) Reduced by Analyst

ThredUp Inc. (NASDAQ:TDUP – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group reduced their Q1 2023 earnings estimates for ThredUp in a research report issued on Tuesday, March 7th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst A. Helgans now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.18) for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of ($0.10). The consensus estimate for ThredUp’s current full-year earnings is ($0.66) per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for ThredUp’s Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.19) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.19) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($0.63) EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at ($0.14) EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at ($0.19) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.17) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.02) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($0.52) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($0.41) EPS.

ThredUp (NASDAQ:TDUP – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 6th. The company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $71.32 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.06 million. ThredUp had a negative return on equity of 57.20% and a negative net margin of 32.00%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.18) EPS.

ThredUp Stock Performance

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on TDUP. Wedbush dropped their price objective on shares of ThredUp to $3.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $3.00 price target on shares of ThredUp in a research note on Tuesday. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on ThredUp from $3.50 to $2.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Raymond James cut their target price on ThredUp from $7.00 to $4.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $5.00 price target on shares of ThredUp in a research report on Tuesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $4.91.

Shares of TDUP stock opened at $2.36 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $1.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.71. The stock has a market cap of $236.19 million, a PE ratio of -2.54 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. ThredUp has a 12 month low of $0.73 and a 12 month high of $8.99.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ThredUp

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Jane Street Group LLC grew its stake in shares of ThredUp by 18.5% in the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 98,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,000 after acquiring an additional 15,287 shares during the period. Bares Capital Management Inc. grew its position in ThredUp by 19.9% in the 4th quarter. Bares Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,010,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,943,000 after purchasing an additional 500,000 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its stake in ThredUp by 61.5% during the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 141,917 shares of the company’s stock valued at $186,000 after buying an additional 54,046 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of ThredUp during the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Needham Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of ThredUp by 145.6% in the 4th quarter. Needham Investment Management LLC now owns 700,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $917,000 after buying an additional 415,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.48% of the company’s stock.

ThredUp Company Profile

ThredUp Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates online resale platforms that allows consumers to buy and sell secondhand women's and kids' apparel, shoes, and accessories. ThredUp Inc was incorporated in 2009 and is headquartered in Oakland, California.

