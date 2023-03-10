Petro Matad’s (MATD) “House Stock” Rating Reaffirmed at Shore Capital

Shore Capital restated their house stock rating on shares of Petro Matad (LON:MATD – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Thursday, MarketBeat.com reports.

Petro Matad Trading Down 1.5 %

LON MATD opened at GBX 4.11 ($0.05) on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of £45.64 million, a P/E ratio of -15.50 and a beta of 2.41. Petro Matad has a fifty-two week low of GBX 1.60 ($0.02) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 5.60 ($0.07). The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 3.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 2.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 16.91 and a current ratio of 17.93.

Petro Matad Company Profile

Petro Matad Limited, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, and produces oil in Mongolia. It holds 100% interests in production sharing contract blocks, including Ongi Block V that covers an area of approximately 7,937 square kilometers; and Matad Block XX that consists of an area of approximately 218 square kilometers in Mongolia.

