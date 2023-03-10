Spirent Communications (LON:SPT) Upgraded by Canaccord Genuity Group to Speculative Buy

Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded shares of Spirent Communications (LON:SPT – Get Rating) to a speculative buy rating in a research report report published on Thursday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have GBX 250 ($3.01) target price on the stock.

SPT opened at GBX 179.50 ($2.16) on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average is GBX 234.41 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 254.74. The company has a market cap of £1.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,405.38, a PEG ratio of 5.73 and a beta of 0.38. Spirent Communications has a 1-year low of GBX 175.50 ($2.11) and a 1-year high of GBX 294 ($3.54). The company has a current ratio of 2.19, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.61.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 16th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.95%. Spirent Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 4,615.38%.

In other news, insider Gary Bullard bought 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 184 ($2.21) per share, with a total value of £27,600 ($33,189.03). Insiders have bought a total of 15,162 shares of company stock valued at $2,797,494 in the last 90 days. 1.35% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Spirent Communications plc provides automated test and assurance solutions for networks, cybersecurity, and positioning in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in Lifecycle Service Assurance and Networks & Security segments. The Lifecycle Service Assurance segment provides testing solutions for 5G mobile core networks, and cellular and Wi-Fi devices in the lab, as well as diagnoses, troubleshoots, and resolves issues with production networks and services.

