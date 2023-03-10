IWG (LON:IWG) Price Target Increased to GBX 190 by Analysts at Royal Bank of Canada

IWG (LON:IWG – Get Rating) had its target price raised by Royal Bank of Canada from GBX 150 ($1.80) to GBX 190 ($2.28) in a research report released on Thursday, Marketbeat reports. They currently have a sector perform rating on the stock.

IWG Stock Down 3.2 %

Shares of IWG stock opened at GBX 182.70 ($2.20) on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2,515.94, a current ratio of 0.45 and a quick ratio of 0.45. IWG has a 1-year low of GBX 111.25 ($1.34) and a 1-year high of GBX 283.60 ($3.41). The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 183.08 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 159.87. The company has a market capitalization of £1.85 billion, a PE ratio of -1,110.59, a P/E/G ratio of -5.59 and a beta of 1.97.

IWG Company Profile

IWG plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides workspace solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers coworking and collaboration spaces; flexible and scalable spaces; work and community spaces; private, professional, and memberships workspaces; virtual offices, meeting rooms, and lounges; and reception services and conference products.

