IWG (LON:IWG) Price Target Increased to GBX 190 by Analysts at Royal Bank of Canada

IWG (LON:IWG – Get Rating) had its target price raised by Royal Bank of Canada from GBX 150 ($1.80) to GBX 190 ($2.28) in a research report released on Thursday, Marketbeat reports. They currently have a sector perform rating on the stock.
IWG Stock Down 3.2 %
Shares of IWG stock opened at GBX 182.70 ($2.20) on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2,515.94, a current ratio of 0.45 and a quick ratio of 0.45. IWG has a 1-year low of GBX 111.25 ($1.34) and a 1-year high of GBX 283.60 ($3.41). The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 183.08 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 159.87. The company has a market capitalization of £1.85 billion, a PE ratio of -1,110.59, a P/E/G ratio of -5.59 and a beta of 1.97.
IWG Company Profile
