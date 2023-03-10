Volution Group (LON:FAN) Receives “Buy” Rating from Shore Capital

Shore Capital reissued their buy rating on shares of Volution Group (LON:FAN – Get Rating) in a research note released on Thursday, MarketBeat Ratings reports.

Separately, Berenberg Bank boosted their price objective on Volution Group from GBX 460 ($5.53) to GBX 500 ($6.01) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday.

Volution Group Stock Performance

Shares of Volution Group stock opened at GBX 393 ($4.73) on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 376.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 348.90. The firm has a market capitalization of £776.88 million, a P/E ratio of 2,261.11 and a beta of 1.45. Volution Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 270 ($3.25) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 443 ($5.33). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.86, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 0.98.

Volution Group Cuts Dividend

Volution Group Company Profile

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 23rd will be given a GBX 2.50 ($0.03) dividend. This represents a yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 23rd. Volution Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 3,888.89%.

Volution Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies ventilation products to residential and commercial construction markets in the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, and Australasia. The company offers unitary extractor fans for use in bathrooms and kitchens; mechanical ventilation with heat recovery (MVHR) and centralized mechanical extract ventilation (MEV) systems; rigid, semi-rigid, and flexible ducting products and accessories; mechanical heat recovery units; air handling units, fan coils, and hybrid ventilation products; underfloor heating, heated towel rails, radiators, and storage and panel heaters; wall, box, and tower fans, as well as portable air conditioners; hand dryers and insect killers; and sensors, controllers, and ducting products.

