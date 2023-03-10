Scotiabank Begins Coverage on Ballard Power Systems (NASDAQ:BLDP)

Scotiabank initiated coverage on shares of Ballard Power Systems (NASDAQ:BLDP – Get Rating) (TSE:BLD) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a sector perform rating on the technology company’s stock.
BLDP has been the topic of several other reports. National Bankshares cut their target price on shares of Ballard Power Systems from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Ballard Power Systems to $7.50 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Ballard Power Systems in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. They issued a neutral rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Ballard Power Systems from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and cut their price target for the company from $6.00 to $5.00 in a report on Friday, January 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Ballard Power Systems in a report on Thursday, December 8th. They issued a market perform rating and a $5.50 price objective for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and fourteen have issued a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ballard Power Systems has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $7.74.
Ballard Power Systems Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ BLDP opened at $5.59 on Thursday. Ballard Power Systems has a 12 month low of $4.43 and a 12 month high of $12.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 14.44 and a quick ratio of 13.65. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $5.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.10.
Ballard Power Systems Company Profile
Ballard Power Systems, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, sale, and service of fuel cell products for a variety of applications. It focuses on power product markets of heavy duty motive, portable power, material handling, and backup power, as well as the delivery of technology solutions.
