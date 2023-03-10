Canadian Solar (NASDAQ:CSIQ) Downgraded by Citigroup to Neutral

Citigroup downgraded shares of Canadian Solar (NASDAQ:CSIQ – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Canadian Solar from $33.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Roth Capital reissued a buy rating on shares of Canadian Solar in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Canadian Solar from $33.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Canadian Solar from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $42.25.

Shares of NASDAQ CSIQ opened at $41.41 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $39.78 and a 200-day moving average of $37.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.66 billion, a PE ratio of 15.22 and a beta of 1.46. Canadian Solar has a 52-week low of $22.15 and a 52-week high of $47.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CSIQ. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Canadian Solar during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in Canadian Solar by 115.7% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,098 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 589 shares during the last quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main acquired a new stake in Canadian Solar in the fourth quarter worth $66,000. Toroso Investments LLC increased its position in Canadian Solar by 24.2% in the third quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 2,727 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $102,000 after buying an additional 531 shares during the period. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its stake in Canadian Solar by 13.0% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 4,203 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $131,000 after buying an additional 483 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.95% of the company’s stock.

Canadian Solar, Inc engages in the manufacture of solar photovoltaic modules and provides solar energy solutions. It operates through the Module and System Solutions (MSS) and Energy segments. The MSS segment involves in the design, development, manufacture, and sales of solar power products and solar system kits, and operation and maintenance services.

