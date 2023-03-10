Canadian Solar (NASDAQ:CSIQ) Downgraded by Citigroup to Neutral

Citigroup downgraded shares of Canadian Solar (NASDAQ:CSIQ – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note released on Thursday, The Fly reports.
Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Canadian Solar from $33.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Roth Capital reissued a buy rating on shares of Canadian Solar in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Canadian Solar from $33.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Canadian Solar from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $42.25.
Canadian Solar Stock Down 2.8 %
Shares of NASDAQ CSIQ opened at $41.41 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $39.78 and a 200-day moving average of $37.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.66 billion, a PE ratio of 15.22 and a beta of 1.46. Canadian Solar has a 52-week low of $22.15 and a 52-week high of $47.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Canadian Solar
Canadian Solar Company Profile
Canadian Solar, Inc engages in the manufacture of solar photovoltaic modules and provides solar energy solutions. It operates through the Module and System Solutions (MSS) and Energy segments. The MSS segment involves in the design, development, manufacture, and sales of solar power products and solar system kits, and operation and maintenance services.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Canadian Solar (CSIQ)
- Fossil Group: Should You Bet On Consumer Discretionary In 2023?
- BJ’s Wholesale Club Stock Moves Higher After Strong Results
- Monthly Realty Income is About to Get Bigger
- 3 Large Cap Dividend Challengers for Millennial Investors
- Sea Ltd Is On The Verge Of A 100% Rally, Should You Buy?
Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Solar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Solar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.