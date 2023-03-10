ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. (NYSE:ZIM) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. (NYSE:ZIM – Get Rating) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eight research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $27.08.

Several research analysts recently commented on ZIM shares. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Barclays cut shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $26.50 to $15.00 in a report on Monday, February 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $17.60 to $30.40 in a report on Friday, February 17th.

Get ZIM Integrated Shipping Services alerts:

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Trading Down 6.1 %

ZIM stock opened at $20.23 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.43 billion, a PE ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 2.19. ZIM Integrated Shipping Services has a 12 month low of $16.23 and a 12 month high of $91.23. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $20.13 and its 200 day moving average is $23.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.50.

Institutional Trading of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Company Profile

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. bought a new stake in shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new stake in shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services in the 2nd quarter valued at about $56,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services by 92.6% in the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 676 shares in the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services in the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services in the 1st quarter valued at about $112,000. 36.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides container shipping and related services in Israel and internationally. It provides door-to-door and port-to-port transportation services for various types of customers, including end-users, consolidators, and freight forwarders.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ZIM Integrated Shipping Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.