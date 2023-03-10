Brenntag (FRA:BNR) Given a €77.50 Price Target at UBS Group

UBS Group set a €77.50 ($82.45) price target on Brenntag (FRA:BNR – Get Rating) in a research note published on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on the stock. Warburg Research set a €80.00 ($85.11) price objective on shares of Brenntag in a research note on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €86.00 ($91.49) target price on shares of Brenntag in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €81.00 ($86.17) target price on shares of Brenntag in a research report on Monday, February 20th. Baader Bank set a €99.00 ($105.32) target price on shares of Brenntag in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €98.00 ($104.26) target price on shares of Brenntag in a research report on Wednesday.

Brenntag Stock Performance

FRA BNR opened at €69.78 ($74.23) on Thursday. Brenntag has a one year low of €43.06 ($45.81) and a one year high of €56.25 ($59.84). The firm’s fifty day moving average is €68.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is €65.04.

Brenntag Company Profile

Brenntag SE purchases and supplies various industrial and specialty chemicals, and ingredients in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through the divisions Brenntag Essentials and Brenntag Specialties. It provides value-added services, such as just-in-time delivery, product mixing, blending, repackaging, inventory management, and drum return handling, as well as technical and laboratory services for specialty chemicals.

