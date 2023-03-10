adidas (FRA:ADS) Given a €75.00 Price Target at Hauck Aufhäuser Investment Banking

Hauck Aufhäuser Investment Banking set a €75.00 ($79.79) price target on adidas (FRA:ADS – Get Rating) in a research note published on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

ADS has been the topic of a number of other reports. Baader Bank set a €133.00 ($141.49) price objective on adidas in a research note on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada set a €110.00 ($117.02) price objective on adidas in a research note on Wednesday. Warburg Research set a €175.00 ($186.17) price objective on adidas in a research note on Wednesday. Berenberg Bank set a €180.00 ($191.49) target price on adidas in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €140.00 ($148.94) target price on adidas in a report on Tuesday, February 21st.

adidas Stock Up 3.0 %

adidas stock opened at €151.86 ($161.55) on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is €143.97 and its 200 day moving average is €132.46. adidas has a one year low of €163.65 ($174.10) and a one year high of €201.01 ($213.84).

About adidas

adidas AG, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, distributes, and markets athletic and sports lifestyle products worldwide. It offers footwear; apparel; and accessories and gear, such as bags and balls under the adidas brand. It sells its products through approximately 2,200 own-retail stores; mono-branded franchise stores and shop-in-shops; and wholesale and its e-commerce channels.

