Volkswagen (ETR:VOW3) Given a €145.00 Price Target at Sanford C. Bernstein

Sanford C. Bernstein set a €145.00 ($154.26) target price on Volkswagen (ETR:VOW3 – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €235.00 ($250.00) target price on shares of Volkswagen in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €150.00 ($159.57) price objective on shares of Volkswagen in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Berenberg Bank set a €145.00 ($154.26) price objective on shares of Volkswagen in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Warburg Research set a €210.00 ($223.40) price objective on shares of Volkswagen in a research report on Monday, December 19th. Finally, UBS Group set a €130.00 ($138.30) price objective on shares of Volkswagen in a research report on Monday.

ETR VOW3 opened at €137.20 ($145.96) on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 107.79, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is €128.40 and its 200 day moving average price is €133.17. The company has a market capitalization of $28.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 1.31. Volkswagen has a 12 month low of €112.84 ($120.04) and a 12 month high of €162.38 ($172.74).

Volkswagen AG manufactures and sells automobiles primarily in Europe, North America, South America, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates in four segments: Passenger Cars and Light Commercial Vehicles, Commercial Vehicles, Power Engineering, and Financial Services. The Passenger Cars and Light Commercial Vehicles segment develops vehicles, engines, and vehicle software; and light commercial vehicles; and produces and sells passenger cars and related parts.

