Vonovia (ETR:VNA) Given a €45.40 Price Target by Warburg Research Analysts

Warburg Research set a €45.40 ($48.30) price objective on Vonovia (ETR:VNA – Get Rating) in a research note released on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €27.00 ($28.72) target price on Vonovia in a research report on Wednesday. UBS Group set a €26.00 ($27.66) price target on Vonovia in a research note on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €32.00 ($34.04) price target on Vonovia in a research note on Tuesday. Berenberg Bank set a €39.00 ($41.49) price target on Vonovia in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €38.60 ($41.06) target price on Vonovia in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th.

Get Vonovia alerts:

Vonovia Stock Performance

ETR:VNA opened at €21.12 ($22.47) on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 123.72, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.39. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of €25.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €24.08. Vonovia has a 1 year low of €18.58 ($19.77) and a 1 year high of €48.19 ($51.27). The company has a market capitalization of $16.81 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,113.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.77.

About Vonovia

Vonovia SE operates as an integrated residential real estate company in Europe. It operates through five segments: Rental, Value-Add, Recurring Sales, Development, and Deutsche Wohnen. The company offers property management services; apartments and property-related services; and value-added services, including maintenance and modernization of properties, craftsmen and residential environment organization, residential environment organization, condominium administration, cable TV, metering, energy supply, and insurances services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Vonovia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vonovia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.