Shop Apotheke Europe (ETR:SAE) Given a €80.00 Price Target at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank set a €80.00 ($85.11) price objective on Shop Apotheke Europe (ETR:SAE – Get Rating) in a research note published on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. Baader Bank set a €85.00 ($90.43) price objective on Shop Apotheke Europe in a research note on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group set a €140.00 ($148.94) price objective on Shop Apotheke Europe in a research note on Thursday. Barclays set a €90.00 ($95.74) price target on Shop Apotheke Europe in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Bank Of America (Bofa) set a €82.00 ($87.23) price target on Shop Apotheke Europe in a research report on Friday, January 20th. Finally, Hauck Aufhäuser Investment Banking set a €110.00 ($117.02) target price on Shop Apotheke Europe in a research report on Wednesday.

Shop Apotheke Europe Stock Performance

ETR SAE opened at €71.40 ($75.96) on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.29 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.38, a P/E/G ratio of 0.20 and a beta of 0.91. Shop Apotheke Europe has a 1-year low of €36.51 ($38.84) and a 1-year high of €105.25 ($111.97). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 76.07, a current ratio of 2.89 and a quick ratio of 2.28. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is €63.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is €52.52.

About Shop Apotheke Europe

Shop Apotheke Europe N.V. owns and operates online pharmacies in Germany, Austria, Switzerland, France, Belgium, Italy, and the Netherlands. It provides prescription medications, over-the-counter medications, and pharmacy-related beauty and personal care products, as well as food supplements. The company was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Sevenum, the Netherlands.

