Porsche Automobil (ETR:PAH3) Given a €60.00 Price Target by Sanford C. Bernstein Analysts

Sanford C. Bernstein set a €60.00 ($63.83) price objective on Porsche Automobil (ETR:PAH3 – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €69.00 ($73.40) price target on Porsche Automobil in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th.

Porsche Automobil Price Performance

Shares of PAH3 opened at €58.48 ($62.21) on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $8.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.27, a PEG ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.44. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of €55.22 and a 200 day moving average price of €58.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.00, a current ratio of 0.11 and a quick ratio of 0.08. Porsche Automobil has a 12 month low of €49.79 ($52.97) and a 12 month high of €90.14 ($95.89).

Porsche Automobil Company Profile

Porsche Automobil Holding SE, through its subsidiaries, operates as an automobile manufacturer worldwide. It operates through two segments, Core Investments and Portfolio Investments. The company is involved in investments in the areas of mobility and industrial technology. It offers its products under the Volkswagen, Audi, SEAT, KODA, Bentley, Bugatti, Lamborghini, and Porsche brand names.

