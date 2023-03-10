Hugo Boss (ETR:BOSS) Given a €70.00 Price Target by Warburg Research Analysts

Warburg Research set a €70.00 ($74.47) target price on Hugo Boss (ETR:BOSS – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Baader Bank set a €72.00 ($76.60) price target on Hugo Boss in a research note on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €60.00 ($63.83) price target on Hugo Boss in a research note on Monday, January 16th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €69.00 ($73.40) price target on Hugo Boss in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group set a €69.00 ($73.40) price target on Hugo Boss in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €64.70 ($68.83) price target on Hugo Boss in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th.

Get Hugo Boss alerts:

Hugo Boss Trading Down 2.1 %

ETR:BOSS opened at €63.52 ($67.57) on Thursday. Hugo Boss has a 1 year low of €42.05 ($44.73) and a 1 year high of €66.50 ($70.74). The stock has a market cap of $4.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.89, a PEG ratio of 6.41 and a beta of 1.39. The business has a fifty day moving average of €61.28 and a 200-day moving average of €54.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 86.68, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 1.38.

Hugo Boss Company Profile

Hugo Boss AG, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and distributes clothes, shoes, and accessories for men and women worldwide. It offers business, casual, athleisure, and evening wear; shoes and accessories; and licensed products, including fragrances, eyewear, and watches, as well as children's fashion products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Hugo Boss Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hugo Boss and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.