Gerresheimer (ETR:GXI) Given a €144.10 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €144.10 ($153.30) price objective on Gerresheimer (ETR:GXI – Get Rating) in a research report released on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Hauck Aufhäuser Investment Banking set a €98.50 ($104.79) price target on Gerresheimer in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €110.00 ($117.02) price objective on Gerresheimer in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €97.00 ($103.19) price objective on Gerresheimer in a report on Friday, February 24th.

Gerresheimer Trading Up 5.1 %

GXI opened at €88.95 ($94.63) on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is €73.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is €63.91. The company has a market capitalization of $2.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.94, a PEG ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 0.99. Gerresheimer has a 52 week low of €46.66 ($49.64) and a 52 week high of €89.15 ($94.84). The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 96.19.

Gerresheimer Company Profile

Gerresheimer AG, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells packaging products, and drug delivery-devices and solutions worldwide. It operates through Plastics & Devices, Primary Packaging Glass, and Advanced Technologies divisions. The Plastics & Devices division offers drug delivery systems, including inhalers, insulin pen systems, prefillable syringes, and diagnostic systems for the pharma, biotech, diagnostics, and medical technology industries; containers and closures, PET bottles, eye droppers, nasal sprays, nebulizers, applicators, and accessories for solid, liquid, and ophthalmic applications; and bottles and containers for nutritional supplements.

