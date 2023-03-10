Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:BMW) PT Set at €105.00 by Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group set a €105.00 ($111.70) price target on Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:BMW – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on BMW. UBS Group set a €85.00 ($90.43) price objective on shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Barclays set a €95.00 ($101.06) price objective on shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Monday, February 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €113.00 ($120.21) price target on shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Monday, February 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €115.00 ($122.34) price target on shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €95.00 ($101.06) price target on shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Monday, January 30th.

Get Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft alerts:

Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft Trading Down 1.4 %

Shares of BMW opened at €99.53 ($105.88) on Thursday. Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft has a 1-year low of €67.58 ($71.89) and a 1-year high of €102.02 ($108.53). The company has a 50-day moving average of €94.59 and a 200 day moving average of €83.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $59.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.64, a PEG ratio of -0.28 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 114.63, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.71.

Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft Company Profile

Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells automobiles and motorcycles, and spare parts and accessories worldwide. It operates through Automotive, Motorcycles, and Financial Services segments. The Automotive segment is involved in the development, manufacture, assembling, and sale of automobiles, spare parts, accessories, and mobility services under the BMW, MINI, and Rolls-Royce brands.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.