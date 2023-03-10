Knorr-Bremse (ETR:KBX) Given a €64.00 Price Target by Jefferies Financial Group Analysts

Jefferies Financial Group set a €64.00 ($68.09) price target on Knorr-Bremse (ETR:KBX – Get Rating) in a report published on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

KBX has been the subject of several other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €70.00 ($74.47) target price on Knorr-Bremse in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Credit Suisse Group set a €66.00 ($70.21) target price on Knorr-Bremse in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. UBS Group set a €74.00 ($78.72) target price on Knorr-Bremse in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €68.00 ($72.34) target price on Knorr-Bremse in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, Hauck Aufhäuser Investment Banking set a €60.00 ($63.83) target price on Knorr-Bremse in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th.

Get Knorr-Bremse alerts:

Knorr-Bremse Stock Performance

ETR KBX opened at €64.18 ($68.28) on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $10.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 16.71 and a beta of 0.96. The business has a fifty day moving average of €61.16 and a 200-day moving average of €53.16. Knorr-Bremse has a fifty-two week low of €42.31 ($45.01) and a fifty-two week high of €74.40 ($79.15). The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 116.68.

About Knorr-Bremse

Knorr-Bremse AG develops, produces, markets, and services braking and other systems for rail and commercial vehicles worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Rail Vehicle Systems and Commercial Vehicle Systems. It offers braking, entrance and HVAC systems; power electrics and control technology; digital solutions for optimization of rail traffic, couplers; signal systems; stationary and mobile testing equipment; wiper and wash systems; and sanitary systems for mass transit and long distance rail vehicles.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Knorr-Bremse Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Knorr-Bremse and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.