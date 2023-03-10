Hugo Boss (ETR:BOSS) Given a €69.00 Price Target at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group set a €69.00 ($73.40) target price on Hugo Boss (ETR:BOSS – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on BOSS. Royal Bank of Canada set a €69.00 ($73.40) target price on Hugo Boss in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Baader Bank set a €72.00 ($76.60) target price on Hugo Boss in a report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €64.70 ($68.83) price target on Hugo Boss in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Warburg Research set a €70.00 ($74.47) price target on Hugo Boss in a research note on Thursday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €70.00 ($74.47) price target on Hugo Boss in a research note on Thursday.

Hugo Boss Trading Down 2.1 %

Shares of BOSS stock opened at €63.52 ($67.57) on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is €61.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €54.68. The company has a market cap of $4.38 billion, a PE ratio of 20.89, a P/E/G ratio of 6.41 and a beta of 1.39. Hugo Boss has a fifty-two week low of €42.05 ($44.73) and a fifty-two week high of €66.50 ($70.74). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 86.68, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 1.38.

About Hugo Boss

Hugo Boss AG, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and distributes clothes, shoes, and accessories for men and women worldwide. It offers business, casual, athleisure, and evening wear; shoes and accessories; and licensed products, including fragrances, eyewear, and watches, as well as children's fashion products.

