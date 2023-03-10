ASML (EPA:ASML) Given a €775.00 Price Target at Bank Of America (Bofa)

Bank Of America (Bofa) set a €775.00 ($824.47) price objective on ASML (EPA:ASML – Get Rating) in a research report released on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

ASML has been the topic of several other research reports. Credit Suisse Group set a €385.00 ($409.57) target price on shares of ASML in a report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €690.00 ($734.04) target price on shares of ASML in a report on Monday, February 13th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €700.00 ($744.68) target price on shares of ASML in a report on Monday, January 30th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €700.00 ($744.68) target price on shares of ASML in a report on Thursday, January 19th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €765.00 ($813.83) target price on shares of ASML in a report on Wednesday, February 15th.

