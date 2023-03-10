Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:BMW) Given a €90.00 Price Target at Sanford C. Bernstein

Sanford C. Bernstein set a €90.00 ($95.74) target price on Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:BMW – Get Rating) in a research note published on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Jefferies Financial Group set a €105.00 ($111.70) target price on shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Friday, January 27th. UBS Group set a €85.00 ($90.43) target price on shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €115.00 ($122.34) target price on shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. Barclays set a €95.00 ($101.06) price objective on shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Monday, February 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €95.00 ($101.06) price objective on shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Thursday, January 26th.

Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft Stock Down 1.4 %

ETR:BMW opened at €99.53 ($105.88) on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $59.92 billion, a PE ratio of 3.64, a P/E/G ratio of -0.28 and a beta of 1.14. Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft has a twelve month low of €67.58 ($71.89) and a twelve month high of €102.02 ($108.53). The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 114.63. The company’s 50 day moving average is €94.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is €83.99.

About Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft

Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells automobiles and motorcycles, and spare parts and accessories worldwide. It operates through Automotive, Motorcycles, and Financial Services segments. The Automotive segment is involved in the development, manufacture, assembling, and sale of automobiles, spare parts, accessories, and mobility services under the BMW, MINI, and Rolls-Royce brands.

