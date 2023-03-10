Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:BMW) Given a €103.00 Price Target by Royal Bank of Canada Analysts

Royal Bank of Canada set a €103.00 ($109.57) price objective on Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:BMW – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

BMW has been the subject of several other research reports. UBS Group set a €85.00 ($90.43) target price on Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €113.00 ($120.21) price target on Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Berenberg Bank set a €95.00 ($101.06) price target on Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €105.00 ($111.70) price target on Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a €90.00 ($95.74) price target on Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Thursday.

Shares of BMW stock opened at €99.53 ($105.88) on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of €94.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of €83.99. Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft has a fifty-two week low of €67.58 ($71.89) and a fifty-two week high of €102.02 ($108.53). The stock has a market capitalization of $59.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.64, a P/E/G ratio of -0.28 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 114.63.

About Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft

Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells automobiles and motorcycles, and spare parts and accessories worldwide. It operates through Automotive, Motorcycles, and Financial Services segments. The Automotive segment is involved in the development, manufacture, assembling, and sale of automobiles, spare parts, accessories, and mobility services under the BMW, MINI, and Rolls-Royce brands.

