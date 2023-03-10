Deutsche Börse (ETR:DB1) Given a €215.00 Price Target at Bank Of America (Bofa)

Bank Of America (Bofa) set a €215.00 ($228.72) price target on Deutsche Börse (ETR:DB1 – Get Rating) in a research note published on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on DB1. Warburg Research set a €195.00 ($207.45) price objective on Deutsche Börse in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Berenberg Bank set a €175.00 ($186.17) price objective on Deutsche Börse in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €206.00 ($219.15) price objective on Deutsche Börse in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €189.00 ($201.06) price objective on Deutsche Börse in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €190.00 ($202.13) price target on Deutsche Börse in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st.

Shares of DB1 opened at €166.95 ($177.61) on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $30.66 billion, a PE ratio of 21.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.46. Deutsche Börse has a 52-week low of €135.80 ($144.47) and a 52-week high of €180.00 ($191.49). The business’s 50 day moving average price is €165.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €166.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 58.29, a quick ratio of 0.01 and a current ratio of 1.01.

Deutsche Börse AG operates as an exchange organization in Europe, the United States, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates through seven segments: Eurex (Financial Derivatives), EEX (Commodities), 360T (Foreign Exchange), Xetra (Cash Equities), Clearstream (Post-Trading), IFS (Investment Fund Services), and Qontigo (index and analytics business).

