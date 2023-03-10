Deutsche Lufthansa (ETR:LHA) Given a €7.50 Price Target at Sanford C. Bernstein

Sanford C. Bernstein set a €7.50 ($7.98) price objective on Deutsche Lufthansa (ETR:LHA – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

LHA has been the topic of several other reports. Stifel Nicolaus set a €8.00 ($8.51) target price on Deutsche Lufthansa in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €10.50 ($11.17) target price on Deutsche Lufthansa in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. HSBC set a €13.60 ($14.47) target price on Deutsche Lufthansa in a research report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €10.70 ($11.38) price target on Deutsche Lufthansa in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a €7.20 ($7.66) target price on Deutsche Lufthansa in a research report on Monday.

Deutsche Lufthansa Stock Down 1.9 %

LHA opened at €10.73 ($11.41) on Thursday. Deutsche Lufthansa has a 12 month low of €5.25 ($5.59) and a 12 month high of €9.96 ($10.60). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 172.97, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The stock has a market cap of $12.88 billion, a P/E ratio of -33.13, a P/E/G ratio of 0.07 and a beta of 1.55. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is €9.32 and its 200 day moving average price is €7.68.

Deutsche Lufthansa Company Profile

Deutsche Lufthansa AG operates as an aviation company in Germany and internationally. The company's Network Airlines segment offers passenger services. Its Eurowings segment provides passenger services through a route network of more than 100 destinations in over 50 countries. The company's Logistics Business segment offers transport services for various cargoes, including general cargo, dangerous goods, valuables, vulnerable, perishables, live animals, courier, emergency, airmail/e-commerce, and temperature sensitive goods services approximately 300 destinations in 100 countries.

